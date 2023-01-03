She-Hulk Writer Responds to Claims Disney+ Show Is Not Comic Accurate

The nine-episode first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Disney+ last fall, and it definitely defied expectations surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The half-hour legal comedy followed the unlikely superhero story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a journey that was filled with some bizarre and delightful moments. While the show earned a lot of praise from fans and critics alike, elements of the show — including its meta villains — were met with backlash from trolls on social media. Dan Slott, who wrote a lengthy run of She-Hulk in the 2000s, recently took to Twitter to react to the latest bit of backlash, which suggested that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wasn't accurate to the comics.

"Anyone saying the @SheHulkOfficial TV show wasn't "comic book accurate"... I'm the guy who has written more issues of SHE-HULK than anyone. I've read every single comic from every #SheHulk run. And I'm saying, for the record, it is the MOST comic book accurate show in the MCU."

"That's not the point. Nobody was arguing about that."



Yes. They were. A lot. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) January 2, 2023

When will She-Hulk return to the MCU?

She-Hulk's next MCU appearance has not been confirmed, either in a second season of She-Hulk or in another project. As Maslany told ComicBook.com shortly after the show's first season wrapped, the ambiguity of where her character could go next is exciting to her.

"I mean, it's really the thing that drew me in the first place, which was — I did not expect this," Maslany explained in our interview. "I didn't expect this character. I didn't expect where she goes. I didn't expect these little weird moments that she gets to... So for me, it's really about being like surprised, you know? 'Cause she's so irreverent. So if I'm expecting or if I want a certain thing, likely the best option is to do the exact opposite."

