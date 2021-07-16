WandaVision, The Mandalorian Nominated for 2021 Television Critics Association Awards

Just a couple of days after the Emmy Nominations were announced, the Television Critics Association revealed the nominees for their 2021 awards presentation. There are 11 awards total for the TCA this year, and now each have a full roster of nominees. Ted Lasso led all shows with five total nominations, but Marvel Studios' WandaVision wasn't too far behind, landing four nominations.

WandaVision was nominated for Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials, and Program of the Year. Star Elizabeth Olsen also received a nominations in the dramatic acting category.

“This was an incredible year for fresh, inclusive content and new creators, and our nominations are a reflection of that,” Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon said in a statement. “The TCA membership selected from a wealth of original offerings that broke fresh ground and presented exciting, thought-provoking experiences that redefined the television landscape. Although we will not be able to honor these landmark achievements in person, we look forward to celebrating 37 years of the TCA Awards and sharing our top picks when the winners are unveiled.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian also earned itself a nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Drama.

You can check out the full list of nominees below.