Ted Lasso: Read Nate's Apology Letter From Series Finale

The finale of Ted Lasso was released on Apple TV+ this week, and seemingly wrapped up the story that began three seasons ago. The show included a very big arc for Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed), who went from AFC Richmond's kit man to assistant coach of the team to the head coach of West Ham United before ending up as the assistant to the kit man for AFC Richmond. At the end of the second season, Nate betrayed Ted (Jason Sudeikis), and much of the third season was about his redemption. In one of the last episodes of the series, Nate is seen obsessing over an apology letter to Ted, which reaches 60 pages. Eventually, the duo makes up in person, but Mohammed took to Twitter today to share a piece of Nate's later.

"Nate's apology... page 1! Also this is Jason's red pen 🥰 #TedLasso," Mohammed tweeted. "Apologies come in all shapes and sizes, but I can only be responsible for my own. I want it to be sincere and meaningful, whilst remaining true to my self. As I've discovered, this is easier said than done," the letter begins. "You know me, Ted. You know me better than so many people in my life. Better than my parents, who I no longer feel close to, but that's a different story. Maybe one day we'll sit down together with a beer and I can tell you it. I hope so! Sorry, I'm staying off topic and this is long enough already. So let me get straight to the point. It feels so strange just to type the words – words I would love to say directly to your kind moustached face – and I hope I will get a chance to do exactly that." You can read the full letter in the tweet below:

Nate's apology... page 1! Also this is Jason's red pen 🥰 #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/YrscO82DSy — Nick Mohammed (@nickmohammed) June 2, 2023

Will Nick Mohammed Play Nate in Ted Lasso Spinoff?

While the series finale of Ted Lasso did tease a spinoff, Mohammed isn't sure if he'll be playing Nate again. The actor spoke with Deadline and addressed the idea of a spinoff and what he thinks could be next for Nate.

"No, no, I haven't actually," Mohammed said when asked if he thinks about Nate's future. "Well, occasionally I do. We always hear these rumors of a spinoff and I feel really wary of anything, because I feel like Nate's story in particular just feels so complete. I feel like we don't really need to see or know anymore. We just needed to just have those bits. I think we could leave it there, and I'd be very proud of it." When asked if Nate could get married and have kids, Mohammed replied, "I still don't think there's definitely unfinished business to a degree there. He probably still needs to go to Dr. Sharon [Sarah Niles] for a little bit."

"Completely," Mohammed added when asked if he thinks this chapter is really closed. "We obviously knew where it was headed, and we read all the scripts, and we were doing all these interviews. In our heads, we're like, 'Wait. Once you've seen the series, you probably won't want anymore because there's so much closure, so much catharsis in it being three seasons.'"

He continued, "Ted's not going to come back, because he's not going to make that mistake. He's got to stay with Melissa and Henry. That's where his place is, and that's where he's happy. There's always going to still be fixing for the characters to do. They're not all of a sudden perfect. Ted's still probably got his demons in there. But it is such a cathartic ending. I think it would be a shame to kind of be like, 'And see you next year.' It's like, well, where are we starting off on that? You know, I'm sure if we do anything – who knows – I'm sure there will just be a sizable break between them, especially if we film another series. I don't know. But we'll see."

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming on Apple TV+.