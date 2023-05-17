Ted Lasso's Latest Romantic Reunion Isn't As Satisfying As it Should Be

One of the biggest subplots throughout Ted Lasso Season 3 has been the breakup of Roy and Keeley. The duo's love story was one of the most beloved parts of the first two seasons, so fans were surprised that Season 3 began with their breakup, especially because they seemingly split for no good reason at all. With busier lives, Roy just decided they couldn't be together anymore. Now, 10 episodes later, Roy and Keeley are finding their way back to one another, but their messy and convoluted story has led to a reunion that isn't nearly as satisfying as it should be.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of Ted Lasso! Continue reading at your own risk...

Roy and Keeley have always been great because they handled their problems like actual adults, avoiding the common couple dramas seen on other TV shows by simply talking to one another and working through an issue. For some reason, they forgot how do that in Season 3. While that has given Roy an interesting journey with former rival Jamie, it has left Keeley stranded, stuck with a disappointing arc that doesn't do her justice.

Keeley has been through a lot this season, but seemingly only to move other stories forward. After being dumped by Roy and subject to an online nude leak, Keeley finally hits her rock bottom. Her ex-girlfriend, Jack, was also in charge of her funding at KJPR. In this week's new episode, it's revealed that Jack actually pulled the funding for Keeley's firm and didn't bother to tell her, shutting down Keeley's entire livelihood.

Again, Keeley has been through the ringer this season for what appears to be no reason at all. At least we all knew there was a light at the end of the tunnel. Roy and Keeley are destined to be together, and their reunion has been something we could focus on while watching Keeley caught in the middle of the worst material the series has delivered. Their reunion would be romantic and heartfelt and emotional, just as all of their big moments had been in the past.

Unfortunately, that didn't turn out to be the case. The 10th episode of Season 3, "International Break," sees Roy and Keeley find their way back to one another and it couldn't have been more disappointing.

After speaking to his niece's teacher (the one who has a crush on him), Roy realizes that he's been stuck, and that Keeley wasn't ever the problem. That seems obvious but it's good that he finally figured it out. He tries to drop a letter at her door but she catches him in the act, which forces him to read the letter aloud.

Roy offers a general, albeit sincere apology with his letter, and it seems like their road to getting back together is finally beginning. It's a nice start, but it's obvious they've got a long way to go. Except that's not what happens. Later in the episode, Rebecca comes over to Keeley's to catch up and ends up offering to cover the funds for the PR firm. At the end of their conversation, Roy walks into the room wearing Keeley's robe.

Roy and Keeley's reunion should be a big moment, not just for the characters, but for the show as well. Their breakup has lasted nearly an entire season, even though it's been painfully obvious that they were always going to end up together. It wouldn't have been surprising if an entire episode was centered around the two of them figuring things out and getting through their breakup. Instead, the long-awaited reunion comes in the form of nothing more than one letter and a sight-gag about Roy Kent in a kimono.

Keeley has deserved so much better all season. Her love story with Roy deserved better. And the most frustrating part is we've all seen what Ted Lasso is capable of, so better was expected. With just two episodes left in the season, and a lot of storylines to wrap up, it seems like this might just be the best we get.