Ted Lasso's Latest Episode Further Complicates Roy and Keeley's Future

For nearly two entire seasons, the love story of Roy Kent and Keeley Jones was one of the most delightful parts of Ted Lasso, a show that has more than its fair share of delightful to go around. The couple split at the start of Season 3, however, and their journey apart has become one of the show's biggest disappointments. It has always felt like they will eventually get back together, but the journey they're on seems more about giving Ted Lasso some drama than actually figuring out how these characters would handle things.

This week's new episode, "We'll Never Have Paris," delivers both ups and downs for Roy and Keeley's long-term journey back to one another, promising things will continue to be complicated for a little while longer. WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the lates episode of Ted Lasso! Continue reading at your own risk...

"We'll Never Have Paris" puts Keeley in a really difficult situation, as an explicit video she sent privately to one of her exes was leaked online, along with private photos and videos from several other celebrities. Keeley is understandably frustrated and hurt by the issue, but she knows she never did anything wrong by sending the video. The hackers who stole property and released it to the public were the ones in the wrong. Despite that fact, Jack gives Keeley a statement to share about the whole thing to help bury it for work purposes, and the statement suggests that Keeley was wrong and regretted her actions.

This causes a fight between the two of them, which is kicked into another gear when Jack suggests that Keeley never should've sent the video to anyone in the first place. Ultimately, Jack takes her things and leaves Keeley's house, putting their entire relationship into question.

The circumstances surrounding Keeley and Jack's potential breakup are hurtful, but their end would seemingly open the door for Roy to come back into the picture. Roy, unfortunately, handles things poorly, further hurting Keeley in the process.

When Roy approaches Keeley to say he's sorry about what happened to her, he asks her who the video was for. That's obviously not the point, and Roy knows as soon as he says it that he's wrong, but that doesn't change the fact that he let his potential jealousy get in the way of the support that the woman he loves needs from him.

You know who actually handles things the right way, surprisingly? Jamie Tartt, the once immature footballer that Keeley was dating when the show started. It turns out, he was the one she sent the video to years ago when they were together. Jamie shows up to Keeley's house and simply apologizes for what happened, saying that he deleted the video when they broke up but that he forgot to go back and delete the original email that had the video attached. It doesn't feel like Jamie and Keeley are going to get back together, but he did show an incredible amount of growth by owning a mistake and being there to support a friend.