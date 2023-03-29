Ted Lasso Stars Address What's to Come for Rebecca and Sam's Relationship

Love hasn't been in the air at Richmond as of late. The first episode of Ted Lasso Season 3 revealed that Roy and Keeley had broken up because both of their lives had gotten busier (though no one really thinks that split will stick). Ted has learned that his ex-wife is dating their former couples therapist. The relationship between Sam and Rebecca from Season 2 has hardly been addressed at all. That changed a bit in this week's new episode.

The third episode of Ted Lasso Season 3 sees Rebecca visit her mother's psychic and is told that there will be someone in her life in the near future, and that she'll be a mother. We know this is something Rebecca has always wanted, so it was no surprise when she got frustrated at the psychic. The only clue she was given was that a green matchbook would be a key to her story. At the end of the episode, Sam hands her a green matchbook from his new restaurant.

There's been no indication yet that Rebecca and Sam are going to get back together, but their story definitely isn't done. It could potentially tie into Rebecca's future as a mother, if the psychic is to be believed. Hannah Waddingham spoke with TVLine about what this week's revelation means to her character.

"I had no knowledge in Season 1 – when I signed up for it – I had no knowledge about the whole baby thing, and [series co-creator] Jason [Sudeikis] and I had never spoken about it," Waddingham said. "So when that all came up, and Rupert basically saying 'I just didn't want to have a child with you,' that hit me so hard because I thought, of all the things I could've chosen, without ever speaking to any of the creatives about it, that was my sticking point with her. That's where all her sadness and darkness and desperation [comes from]," and it's what "would make her act so extreme."

Toheeb Jimoh, who plays Sam, was asked directly about Sam and Rebecca's future after the events of the new episode. He didn't reveal any specifics, but did say that the characters have a bond that will last for quite a long time.

"Hmm... I'm not sure," he said. "I think I'll leave that up to audiences to decide. All I will say is, the most important thing about the two of them is that they care about each other. That is the core of their relationship, and they will never not have what they had in Season 2. That romance will always be a part of them. It's their shared experience, you know? They can never go back from that. But for the most part, they just care about each other and they want each other to be happy, and that's the most important thing, so we will see."

New episodes of Ted Lasso are released on Apple TV+ every Wednesday.