Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis Answers Tough Question From Trent Crimm in White House Press Room

The cast of Ted Lasso made their way to the White House on Monday, in an effort to promote mental health awareness and general well-being alongside President Joe Biden. Not all of the footage of this meeting of the minds has been released yet, but there was a press conference at the event in which the show’s stars answered questions from the press. Mimicking his on-screen character, star Jason Sudeikis took the final question from the podium, and it was asked by a very familiar face.

The character Ted Lasso spent two seasons taking questions from journalist Trent Crimm, a writer for the Independent, and Monday gave him the chance to do the same in real life. Actor James Lance, who plays Trent Crimm on Ted Lasso, was present for the event at the White House and asked the final question of the press conference. You can watch the exchange between Lance and Sudeikis in the video below!

trent crimm getting to ask a question in the white house press room. im living for it pic.twitter.com/DmlAVJCKUh — daisy (@weltonsmac) March 20, 2023

When called upon, Lance introduces himself as Trent Crimm, but replaces his classic “The Independent” line with the term “fake journalist.” He goes on to ask a question about Sudeikis’ hometown, Kansas City, hosting a future World Cup game.

Is Season 3 the End of Ted Lasso?

There has been a lot of conversation about the current season of Ted Lasso potentially being the end of the series. It’s one of the most talked-about comedies currently on television, but the creative team has insisted that the story was always meant to last just three seasons.

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell,” Sudeikis told Deadline ahead of the Season 3 premiere. “The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet-that being Season 3-it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

New episodes of Ted Lasso are released on Apple TV+ every Wednesday.