Ted Lasso Season 3: Fan-Favorite Character Returns With a Surprising New Role

A familiar face has made his way to A.F.C. Richmond, taking on a role that Ted Lasso fans may not have expected. At the end of Ted Lasso Season 2, journalist Trent Crimm revealed to Ted that he would no longer be working at The Independent because of he shared the identity of an anonymous source with Ted a couple of episodes prior. His final scene of the season saw the former reporter telling Ted that he'd be starting a new venture and that the two would likely cross paths again.

In the second episode of Ted Lasso Season 3, Ted and Trent Crimm reunite, and it is revealed that the latter is working on a brand new project. Trent Crimm is at Richmond to write a book about Ted's tenure with the team, and the unusual success of the entire club.

Rebecca clearly doesn't think it's a good idea to let Trent have such unrestricted access to the club, likely because he's been such a critical football journalist over the years. But Ted can't say no to his writer pal and goes as far as to give him a desk in the assistant coaches office. It's safe to assume that we'll be seeing a lot more of Trent Crimm throughout Ted Lasso Season 3.

Is Season 3 the Final Season of Ted Lasso?

There has been a lot of conversation about the current season of Ted Lasso potentially being the end of the series. It's one of the most talked-about comedies currently on television, but the creative team has insisted that the story was always meant to last just three seasons.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis told Deadline ahead of the Season 3 premiere. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet-that being Season 3-it's flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."

