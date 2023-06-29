Ted Lasso Series Finale Reaches Major Milestone, But Still Can't Top Arnold Schwarzenegger's FUBAR

Ted Lasso's cast and crew can rest happy: the Ted Lasso Season 3 finale just hit a record-high for the series' streaming rankings. Between the dates of May 29th and June 4th, 1.24 billion minutes (or about 17 million hours) of Ted Lasso is estimated to have been watched by viewers. This was not only a high point for the series, but it was also a milestone for the entire Apple TV+ brand, as Ted Lasso is the first series on the streaming service to break the billion-minute barrier.

The Ted Lasso Season 3 finale alone (released May 31st) got 529 million viewing hours – more than forty percent of the record-setting total – a record for a single episode of the show, as well. Ted Lasso is holding strong with past seasons; the Season 2 finale remains the most-viewed episode at 960 million minutes, proving that new waves of viewers are coming into the series as the hype around the Season 3 finale (and the possible end of the show) has built.

That all said, Ted Lasso's record-setting performance is just a drop in the larger streaming pool, and the ratings for Arnold Schwarzenegger's new Netflix series FUBAR are definitely proof of that. While Ted Lasso finished third on the streaming charts, FUBAR held down the top spot, with 1.73 billion minutes viewed (SWAT was no. 2 with 1.41 billion).

While Netflix remains the king of streamers, and multi-streamer syndicated TV content like SWAT (Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+) remains the diamond content of streaming, this is still a big win for Apple TV+. Ted Lasso remains the biggest mainstream breakthrough hit that Apple TV+ has achieved – just in time for the series to possibly be ending.

(Photo: Apple TV+ / Netflix)

"It's wonderful that people care. It's one of those things where if there was to be anything more — which I don't know, nobody knows if there will be — so long as it's done with integrity that's the thing that everybody cares about," Ted Lasso star Phil Dunster explained (via THR). "No one wants more for the sake of it, there's enough TV around. And I know that Jason and [writer] Joe [Kelly] and Brendan and Bill Lawrence, they will only do it if they feel like it's the right thing."

Ted Lasso Season 3 – In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway. FUBAR – A father and daughter have both been working as CIA Operatives for years, but each kept their involvement in the CIA hidden from the other, resulting in their entire relationship being a gigantic lie. Upon learning of each other's involvement in the CIA, the pair are forced to work together as partners, and against the backdrop of explosive action, and espionage, learn who each other really are.

