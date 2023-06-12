Ted Lasso Star Shoots Down Talk of Season 4 on Apple TV+

Is Ted Lasso Season 4 happening? That's the question millions of fans have been asking for weeks now. Ted Lasso Season 3 has come to an end, and it's very much looking like it could be the end of the series as a whole. However, the makers of Ted Lasso have been vague about whether or not Season 4 is happening, and various people involved with the show – from the cast and crew to the executives at Apple TV – have all been sending mixed messages through the press.

Case in point: Ted Lasso got a spark of hope this week when Apple TV+ posted a tweet from the final moments of Ted Lasso Season 3, potentially hinting at some kind of continuation (more on that below). However in a recent interview, actors Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) and Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt) seemed to lean more toward the idea that unless there's another gem of an idea on the table, Ted Lasso is done for now:

"It's wonderful that people care. It's one of those things where if there was to be anything more — which I don't know, nobody knows if there will be — so long as it's done with integrity that's the thing that everybody cares about," Dunster explained (via THR). "No one wants more for the sake of it, there's enough TV around. And I know that Jason and [writer] Joe [Kelly] and Brendan and Bill Lawrence, they will only do it if they feel like it's the right thing."

Are Ted Lasso Spinoff Series Happening?

(Photo: Apple TV+)

(MAJOR SPOILERS!) Ted Lasso Season 3 ended with the titular good-natured coach stepping back from his role as coach of the AFC Richmond team. I new era of the team was started under coach (and former player) Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), with Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Nate (Nick Mohammed) as assistant coaches. Meanwhile, Rebecca and Keeley were dreaming up a women's team for Richmond. So while Ted Lasso's story may be complete (and the main series with it), the world it built is still ripe for continuation in new series:

"I don't know about any more seasons blah, blah, blah, but you can see that there is potential for other things," Jeremy Swift explained. "It's great that even if it doesn't go anywhere, you can see that those characters aren't just going to stay where they were, they're going to move on. That's an incremental part of how the show has always moved ahead, it's always moved the characters ahead and it did that even in the last episode."

You can stream Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.