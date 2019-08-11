What Time Are the Teen Choice Awards 2019?

Summer isn’t complete without the Teen Choice Awards, which celebrate the best and coolest parts of youth pop culture. If you want to find out how your favorite movies, TV shows, and more fare in this year’s event, here’s what you need to know. The 2019 Teen Choice Awards will be airing tonight, August 11th, at 8/7c on FOX.

This year’s event, which will be hosted by Katy Keene star Lucy Hale and YouTuber David Dobrik, is expected to highlight a slew of genre movies and TV shows. Unsurprisingly, Avengers: Endgame earned nine nominations going into the event, including the highly-coveted Choice Action Movie category. Also scoring multiple nods in the Action Movie categories are Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Men In Black: International, and Bumblebee.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie categories, the nominees include Aquaman, Shazam!, Aladdin, Dark Phoenix, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Mary Poppins Returns. Pokemon: Detective Pikachu also has nominations in two categories, for Choice Comedy Movie and Choice Comedy Movie Actor.

On the TV side, the Archie Comics-inspired Riverdale earned seven total nominations, ranging from Choice Drama TV Show to multiple nods in Choice Ship. Freeform’s Shadowhunters follows behind with six nominations, while The Flash has five. In terms of other Arrowverse shows, Arrow scored four nominations, Supergirl scored three, and Legends of Tomorrow scored two.

Other shows nominated include Stranger Things, iZombie, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger, Marvel’s Runaways, Gotham, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The 100, Charmed, Legacies, Supernatural, The Umbrella Academy, and Titans.

Will you be checking out the 2019 Teen Choice Awards? Who do you hope takes home an award? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, the 2019 Teen Choice Awards will be airing tonight, August 11th, at 8/7c on FOX.