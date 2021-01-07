Watch: Teen Titans GO! 300th Episode Celebrates With a Justice League Dance-Off

✖

DC Comics and Cartoon Network are celebrating a major milestone with the 300th episode of Teen Titans GO! And that is why the Justice League and the Titans are celebrating the only way they should — with a dance party! ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip from the new episode of Teen Titans GO! including the cult-favorite hero Vibe. In the clip, the Justice League play judges for a televised dance off between Cyborg (as Doomsday) and Beast Boy (as Superman) do battle. Check it out in the video player above!

Teen Titans GO! began airing in 2013 as a comedic spinoff of the original Teen Titans animated series, all with the same voice cast. The series has even spawned Teen Titans GO! To the Movies, a big screen adventure that released in theaters, and multiple specials including a crossover with the original Teen Titans cartoon.

This new clip is much like previous episodes where the team work for the favor of the Justice League in reality TV-style competitions. Last year they premiered an episode called "Justice League's Next Top Talent Idol Star: Justice League Edition," and it looks like this one will be similar. The title of the 300th episode of Teen Titans GO! is called, "Next Top Talent Idol Star: Dance Crew Edition."

It doesn't look like this will be the episode where Freakazoid returns to TV for a team up with the Teen Titans. But it still sounds like it will be a good time.

Expect to see even more heroes, villains, and Titans join in on the dance battle when the series airs its 300th episode on Cartoon Network this Friday, January 8th. Be sure to stick around on ComicBook.com to see how this dance off turns out, and find out who ends up on top in Justice League's Next Top Talent Idol Star.