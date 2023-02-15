Teen Titans Go! to Host NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest on Cartoon Network

Teen Titans Go! will be hosting the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest on Cartoon Network. As a part of the wild weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, the DC Comics characters will actually play master of ceremony. On Sunday Feb, 19, Cartoon Network fans will be able to watch some of the world's best athletes take the court to thrill the crowd. KJ Martin from the Houston Rockets, Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans, Mac McClung from the Philadelphia 76ers, and Jericho Simms represents the New York Knicks in the high-flying contest.

"Last year's collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and the NBA proved superheroes and basketball make the perfect team so expect this time to be bigger, bolder, and of course, filled to the rim with the best slam dunks," Deena Beach, head of marketing, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and Adult Swim said." "Thanks to our Jordan Brand partner, we will deliver an uninterrupted viewing experience, yet again, for our audience and everyone's favorite Teen Titans."

Is Teen Titans Go! Continuing?

When the big DC Comics shakeup was announced recently, a lot of Teen Titans Go! Fans were worried that the editorial and programming changes could mean the end of the show. However, DC heads Peter Safran and James Gunn quickly put all of that to bed. As it stands, the Teen Titans show is one of the most popular shows on Cartoon Network. Online, the fandom is still burgeoning and exploring all kinds of crossovers. So, expect to see more out of the core 5 and some special guests in the coming year!

"Yeah. And the DCU is a multiverse, but we're going to be focusing on one universe from that multiverse," Peter Safran explained regarding he and James Gunn approach to shaping the DC Universe and Multiverse. "And if something isn't DCU, we're going to make that very clear. So strictly adult fair, like Todd Phillips' Joker or kids' animation like Teen Titans Go!, we're going make it very clear that those are DC Elseworlds, just the same way they've were doing in the comic books."

