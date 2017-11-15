Zack Snyder's Teen Titans Go! Designs Revealed

Warner Bros. has a very complicated relationship with Zack Snyder and it was evident long before the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement. The studio parted ways with the director while he was doing post-production on Justice League (2017) due to numerous reasons including the tragic death of his daughter. Joss Whedon came aboard to finish the film, with the rest being history. Years later, the director got to complete his vision when HBO Max gave him a brand new budget to complete his vision of Justice League. Zack Snyder's Justice League might not have been as big of a success as it could have been, but it did pretty well on the streaming service. Although, Snyder will likely not have any attachment to any future DC Comics movies, he does make an appearance in a recent episode of Teen Titans GO!.

In the episode we get to see Zack Snyder's vision of the Teen Titans that sees the team go up against Darkseid and the armies of Apocalypse. Snyder is telling the team his vision of them in a film he would presumably direct, and it's a lot like the history lesson scene from Justice League. It's a pretty hilarious moment that may or may not anger hardcore Snyderverse fans. You can check out a clip below!

This went so HARD oh my god pic.twitter.com/bDlSbPvZFA — AJ 🏳️‍🌈 | #FlashPack (@AjepArts) September 16, 2022

The next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

