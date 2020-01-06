Will Arnett Developing Animated Comedy Series Temporary Humans for Fox

From LEGO Batman to Bojack Horseman, Will Arnett has become a pretty prominent figure in the world of animated voice acting. According to a new report from Variety, Arnett is set to add a pretty unique project to that resume, in the form of the upcoming animated sitcom Temporary Humans. The series, which counts Arnett among its executive producers, has officially been put into development at Fox. Temporary Humans is set to follow Jake, a hapless twenty-something who rescues a naked amnesiac, Sammy, from an explosion in a lake and makes him his roommate.

Arnett will executive produce the series alongside Marc Forman as part of the pair’s Electric Avenue production company, which currently has a first-look deal at Sony Pictures Television. Peter Principato and Charlie Sanders will also executive produce the series, which is produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony.

Temporary Humans marks the latest partnership between Fox and Arnett, as he is currently the host of the network’s LEGO Masters competition television series.

“Lego Masters has everything you want in a reality competition: an incredibly quirky and unique twist on a brand revered by billions of people, exciting team-based battles driven by creativity and a premise that’s ultra-family friendly,” Rob Wade, president of alternative at Fox, previously said. “It’s bold, fun and unlike anything else on television, and we’re thrilled to bring Lego Masters to American fans.”

Arnett is also executive producing a multi-cam sitcom alongside NBA fan-favorite Stephen Curry.

While there is currently no indication if Temporary Humans will hit Fox, it marks the latest animated series to potentially hit the network. Their “Animation Domination” block, which includes The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and Bless the Harts, has developed quite a prolific following among TV fans.

“If you’re an animator, there is no better place to showcase your work than Sunday nights on Fox.” network president Charlie Collier said last year at the TCAs. “This is the network that set the standard for primetime animation. The Simpsons and Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are the heavyweights of the genre, and we’re intent on finding the next generation of culture-defining animated comedies to join them.”

