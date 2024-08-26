That ’90s Show: Laura Prepon Talks Recreating That ’70s Show’s Opening Credits

In That ’90s Show Part 3, the cast of the spinoff series recreated the iconic opening credits from That ’70s Show. In the sixth episode, Kitty’s driver’s license was temporarily suspended, and in the final shots of the episode, the show creates a montage of different characters driving Kitty around, set to the original theme song to That ’70s Show. Each cut mirrored a cut from the opening credits to the original series, and Leia even did Donna’s thing of having her hands on the dashboard during one of the shots — something series director Laura Prepon (who played Donna in the original series) said they talked about beforehand.

It was a cool moment for the audience — and equally for Prepon, who clearly continues to have a soft spot in her heart for the character of Donna.

“Oh my gosh, that was so awesome,” Prepon told EW. “That was totally surreal. And a lot more people had to squish into the Vista Cruiser for this one. It was really fun. The first time they played the song and we were all singing, I just got chills. I’m like, ‘This is so awesome that they’re doing this.’ And I love that that was written into the show. It just brought me right back – but now, I’m outside of the car directing the scene, and it just filled my heart.”

Here’s the official synopsis for That ’90s Show Part 3:

It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Part 3 picks up right back in the Forman kitchen – where Red and Kitty return from Paris to find a giant hole in the wall. And this isn’t even the biggest crisis Leia has to face. New relationships are formed, old ones move to the next level. Friendships are tested and just when things seem to be working out, a blast from the past returns to blow it all up again. With Summer break winding down, the gang has to come to terms with Leia leaving them again, but this time she’s not going without a fight.

That ’90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Also returning to Point Place are creators Bonnie and Terry Turner – this time with their daughter Lindsey Turner – showrunner/executive producer Gregg Mettler, and executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Joining the show are executive producers Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

That ’90s Show Part 3 will debut on Netflix next week. The first two parts are already streaming.