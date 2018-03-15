‘The 100’ Season 5 Trailer Released

The mysteries of The 100 will be solved soon enough!

After almost a year of radio silence from The CW‘s hit summer series, the survivors of The 100 are back. The first trailer for the show’s fifth season has officially been released.

You can watch the extended trailer above!

The new footage, which has been teased by the creative team since December, shows fans what the world looks like six years after the events of the Season 4 finale. As we saw in that final episode, the entire group has been separated again, and the show jumped six years into the future.

A lot of the trailer features Clark, still stranded on Earth, trying her best to reach Bellamy on the radio. She’s of course joined by Madi (played by Shadowhunters alum Lola Flanery), the young girl that she found on the ground after the rest of the group went back into space.

Speaking of that group, Bellamy, Raven, and a large number of other survivors have taken a ship back into space where they rejoined the original Ark ring. Monty is working hard to open communications with the ground so they can talk to Octavia, Clarke, and whoever else is still on the planet.

Octavia is struggling with her new life in the bunker, as she’s now tasked with being a leader of people. As we’ve learned over the years, she is more than capable, but hasn’t always had the best track record of interaction with others.

This season, new threats will emerge, as Clarke needs to figure out what’s wrong with the prisoners that have landed nearby, and continue to keep Madi safe in a dangerous world.

The 100 returns to The CW for Season 5 on April 24.

