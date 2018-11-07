‘The 4400’ Reboot in the Works

The CW is set to revive the USA Network series The 4400.

CBS Television Studios is producing the rebooted. The studio was responsible for the original series, though it was called CBS Paramount Network Television at the time. Taylor Elmore and Craig Sweeny are heading up the project. Both have overall deals with CBS. They will co-write the reboot pilot, as well as executive produce with Elmore serving as showrunner should the reboot be picked up to series.

The series focuses on the mysterious vanishings of 4400 young adults from around the world, dating back as far as 1957 and continuing into the present day when on one day in 2019 all 4400 reappear at the various sites of their respective abductions. Ther returned show no signs of aging and are without any memory of where they have been. These 4400 must then reintegrate into a society that, in some cases, has progressed by decades in their absence. Meanwhile, the mystery of why they went missing in the first place lingers overhead.

The original The 4400 was created by Rene Echevarria and Scott Peters and starred Joel Gretsch, Jaqueline McKenzie, Conchita Campbell, Summer Glau, Jeffrey Combs, and Mahershala Ali, among others. The series ran for 44 episodes spread over four seasons from 2004-2007 on USA Network.

Elmore’s history includes work as a writer and co-executive producer on CBS’ Limitless and FX’s Justified. He’s also a writer on the upcoming CBS series Blood & Treasure.

Sweeny was a writer and supervising producer on the original The 4400. He helped adapt Limitless to television and served as the series’ showrunner. He has also worked on Star Trek: Discovery, Medium, and Elementary.

The CW recently launched a reboot of Charmed. It also plans to reboot Roswell in 2019. Its scripted television schedule is currently heavy on DC Comics superhero series like Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning. It is also the home of modern Archie Comics adaptation Riverdale, The Vampire Diaries spinoff successor Legacies, the ever-popular dark fantasy series Supernatural.

What do you think of CBS rebooting The 4400 for The CW? Were you a fan of the original?