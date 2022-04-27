More The Afterparty Stars Returning for Season 2 of Apple TV+ Series

✖

The sophomore season of The Afterparty is about to welcome some familiar faces. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao will reprising their roles as Aniq and Zoe, respectively, in the upcoming second season. They will join returning cast member Tiffany Haddish, who will be portraying Detective Danner once again. Additionally, it was announced that the new season will have ten episodes, two more than the first season had when it debuted earlier this year, and will be centered around a murder mystery set at a wedding.

New cast members for Season 2 will include Zach Woods (Silicon Valley, The Office) as Edgar, Elizabeth Perkins (Sharp Objects, Weeds) as Isabel, Poppy Liu (Hacks, Better Call Saul) as Grace, Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, Cruella) as Travis, Anna Konkle (Pen15) as Hannah, Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise, Clifford the Big Red Dog) as Sebastian and Vivian Wu (Away, Dead Pigs) as Vivian.

"There will be returning actors beyond Tiffany and a whole bunch of new folks as well," series creator Chris Miller said earlier this year. "A whole new murder: different shenanigan. Different film styles. We do have a dog in it – that's a spoiler but there is a dog."

Season 1 of The Afterparty also included Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco, Genevieve Angelson, Tiya Sircar, Jamie Demetriou, and Kelvin Yu.

"All the characters were really well figured out, as you might imagine in a murder mystery. You really have to plan all that stuff as we cast," producer Phil Lord told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "So it was just about trying to find great creative partners for each of those parts who could do a lot of different moves. If you look at this cast, everybody is a great actor and so many people are also great writers and showrunners and directors. They have a real holistic sense of what a scene might need and they have all the moves so they could do it, like, Ilana [Glazer] can do it as a comedy and also as a thriller because she's just really smart, a really smart filmmaker. Tiffany [Haddish] is always great at playing characters that are underestimated but are very, very, very bright. You just go down the line and it's a wealth of creativity that we couldn't have done it without that."

