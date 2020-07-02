The Batman Director Matt Reeves to Produce Clickbait Series for Quibi

✖

"Clickbait" is the working title for a new series from producer Matt Reeves, director of the forthcoming The Batman, and starring Dunkirk and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch actor Fionn Whitehead for Quibi. Despite that innocuous and somewhat lighthearted-sounding name, the show will apparently be a look at fake news and its impact on the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. One assumes, as long as Quibi gets past its launch problems and is still around in a couple of years, the 2020 election provides them an easy place to start for a potential sequel series -- but that might be getting ahead of ourselves.

Ann Ruark (Boy Erased) will join Reeves as executive producers, according to Variety.

The series will be directed commercial director Mark Molloy from a script by Adam Sorin, who worked with Reeves on The Batman. 6th & Idaho and Stampede Ventures are producing the project, with Greg Silverman and Paul Shapiro executive producing for Stampede, and Reeves and his production partner Adam Kassan producing for 6th & Idaho.

6th and Idaho seems to be embracing new platforms; even before taking on the Quibi series, Reeves and Kassan signed a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix.

"Netflix is at the forefront of a new age in how storytellers are reaching their audience," Reeves said at the time. "I am incredibly excited to be working with Scott and our teams to find and create thrilling, character-centered genre stories, and to guide and nurture new filmmaking voices."

Quibi, whose executives have blamed the coronavirus pandemic for their slow start, has its first real buzzy project now with their remake of The Princess Bride. Embracing the aesthetic of the pandemic, the series is with in an intentionally "DIY" look, aping the kind of productions that have been popping up online in the wake of social distancing guidelines.

Quibi's Jeffrey Katzenberg made a $1 million donation to World Central Kitchen as part of his acquisition of the film which includes Josh Gad, Common, Tiffany Haddish, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, and many more.

Filmmaker Rob Reiner, who directed the 1987 original, not only approves of the remake but has a role, playing the part of the grandfather reading the story. Reiner's father, entertainment icon Carl Reiner, passed away earlier this week.

Other cast members that will appear in the film include Patton Oswalt,, Andy Serkis, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi, Zazie Beetz, Beanie Feldstein, Lucas Hedges, Elijah Wood, Jon Hamm, Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka, Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis, Jenna Ortega, David Oyelowo, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jack Black.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.