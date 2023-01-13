The Bear Season 2 Gets Premiere Window

Last year, FX released a brand new series from Christopher Storer called The Bear that would go on to be a big hit for the network. The Bear is one of the most critically acclaimed series of 2022, and it's doing big at this year's awards circuit. The series stars Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) and just this week the actor won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy series at the Golden Globes. It is also up for countless other award including the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Producers Guild Awards. There haven't been many updates on the highly anticipated second season, but we finally have an answer as to when the second season will be released. During the FX's panel at the TCA it was revealed that The Bear will return this Summer and will have a ten episode run. While we don't have a set date, it's great to know that we won't have to wait that long to find out what happens next in the series.

What is The Bear About?

FX's new original series The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.

In addition to White, this half-hour series stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas, with Edwin Lee Gibson and Matty Matheson in recurring roles.

The Bear was created by Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), who also serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo (BoJack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) and Nate Matteson (Station Eleven, The Choe Show) of Super Frog and Josh Senior, with Tyson Bidner (Ramy) serving as producer and Matty Matheson as co-producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

