The Bear Season 2 Release Date Revealed

TV fans are heading back to Chicago this summer, as the highly anticipated second season of FX and Hulu's The Bear is finally on its way. The series received a ton of buzz after its debut last year and has been a big awards contender in the months since. Fans have been on edge wondering when The Bear would make its way back to Hulu for Season 2, with FX previously announcing the new installment would arrive sometime in the summer.

On Monday, FX finally broke the news on The Bear's return. Season 2 of The Bear will debut on Hulu on June 22nd. Like the first season, every episode of Season 2 will be released all at once. You can check out the announcement from FX below!

Back for seconds. FX’s The Bear dishes up season 2, streaming June 22. Only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/Z8wrQnwrpL — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) May 8, 2023

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as a chef who returns to his family's sandwich shop in Chicago. The cast also includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Matty Matheson. Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk will also appear in the second season as a guest star. The series was created by Christopher Storer.

Here's the synopsis for The Bear on FX:

"The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family."

The Bear returns to Hulu with its second season on June 22nd.