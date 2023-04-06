Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Reveals Release Date, and It's Sooner Than You Think

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie has a release date and it's coming very soon. One of the long gestating video game adaptations has been the Five Nights at Freddy's movie. The horror game exploded in popularity in the 2010s when YouTubers started doing let's plays of the game. The first game sees you playing as a security guard in a Chuck E. Cheese-like restaurant, monitoring cameras to make sure nothing is going bump in the night. However, it turns out the animatronic characters in the building are actually alive and are evil. The series went on to spawn numerous games and the series has been riding a high ever since, with many hoping it would eventually come to the big screen. Earlier this year, the film finally went into production and after a few months of filming, it has wrapped.

Now, fans are wondering when they'll get to see it and the answer is... very soon! Producer Jason Blum has confirmed that Five Nights at Freddy's will release in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, October 27th, 2023. A new screenshot was also released to celebrate the news. The film will follow the same premise of the first game and follow a security guard trying to survive the night at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Blumhouse has a history of releasing its big releases in October and also doing a day and date streaming release on Peacock and it seems like Five Nights at Freddy's will continue to follow this trend.

As promised:#FNAF FANS: You asked and we delivered. #FNAFMovie is coming this Halloween on October 27. 2023!!!!!



205 days until the party.



And that is the BIG NEWS — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) April 6, 2023

First look at the live-action ‘FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS’ movie.



The film releases on October 27. pic.twitter.com/kaR3iGJSVI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 6, 2023

As of right now, it's unclear when we'll get the first trailer for the film, but with a release date fast approaching, it can't be too far off. The Five Nights at Freddy's movie will star the likes of Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, and is also co-written by series creator Scott Hawthorn. The film will also feature animatronics from Jim Henson's Creature Shop, which will hopefully give them a great deal of authenticity.

Are you excited for Five Nights at Freddy's? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.