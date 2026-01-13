The Best Teen Detective Series is Finally Headed to Netflix (But There’s a Catch)

There’s no better feeling for television fans than sitting down to binge their favorite series. That’s a part of why streaming is so great. Favorite series are available simply by logging in making it easier than ever to dive into the action and often across multiple seasons of it. And for Netflix subscribers, today’s a great day when it comes to the best teen detective series ever made as it’s finally coming to Netflix — but fans of the show may find themselves needing to do a little sleuthing of their own to watch everything.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first three seasons of Veronica Mars just dropped on Netflix on January 14. It’s great news for fans of the Kristen Bell-starring series which first debuted on the now-defunct UPN in 2004 and made the leap to the network’s successor The CW for its third season. Created by Rob Thomas, Veronica Mars wasn’t a huge ratings success, but it was well-received by critics and fans and followed the titular Veronica (Bell) as she goes through high school moonlighting as a private investigator under the mentorship of her father, county sheriff turned private investigator Keith Mars, after the murder of her best friend, Lilly Kane (Amanda Seyfried). However, for fans wanting to see more of the series beyond Season 3, they’ll need to do some investigating.

It Will Take Multiple Streaming Platforms to Watch All of Veronica Mars

While Netflix is getting the first three seasons of Veronica Mars, that’s not actually the full series. Veronica Mars was originally cancelled after its third season, but the story wasn’t finished. Following the cancellation, Thomas ended up writing the script for a Veronica Mars movie and in 2013, Thomas and Bell launched a Kickstarter fundraiser to help get it made. The film ended up premiering in 2014. Then, in 2018, Hulu picked up a revival of Veronica Mars, giving the series a fourth season which debuted in 2019.

In order to watch the movie and season 4 of Veronica Mars, Netflix users will also need subscriptions to HBO Max and Hulu. The movie is exclusively streaming on HBO Max (it was distributed by Warner Bros. while Hulu is the home for the revival season. That means in order to watch the full series, you’ll need three separate services. While that might seem complicated, it’s definitely worth it — and even worth just watching the core, first three seasons. Veronica Mars is easily one of the best mystery series ever made and completely redefined what teen-focused television could be. At the time it was released, many praised it as being one of the best television series ever made. There was nothing else quite like it when it debuted and there still isn’t.

Veronica Mars seasons 1-3 are now on Netflix.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!