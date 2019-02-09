‘The Big Bang Theory’ to End Its Run With Two-Part Series Finale

CBS’s The Big Bang Theory will be closing out its run later this year, and it will do so in a big two-part series finale.

The Big Bang Theory will come to a close with season 12, and series-co-creator Chuck Lorre recently revealed that the show will go out with a big two-part send-off, though those episodes will air back to back.

“It will be an hour — two episodes that will connect,” Lorre told TV Line. “It will be two separate episodes”, but Lorre added, “that will have a through line.”

For a show as important to CBS as Big Bang has been over the years, it makes sense that they would give the show the space to close with a two-parter on the same night. The show was also honored by Warner Bros., who renamed the show’s studio home, Stage 25, as The Big Bang Theory Stage. Big Bang joins only four other shows in having that honor, a list that includes Friends, Two and a Half Men, ER, and The Ellen Degeneres Show. Pretty elite company to be sure.

“I didn’t even know that was an option. You don’t think about that,” Lorre said. “We come to work every day to make a good show, we don’t think about getting a plaque. But the plaque is extremely rewarding! It kind of makes the show a part of the history of the lot.”

Big Bang Theory also happens to be the longest-running multi0camera series in TV history, coming in with 279 total episodes, something in no way Lorre ever expected when the show began.

“I didn’t anticipate Season 2! We didn’t know if we were going to make it,” Lorre said. “I don’t dream like that. The dreams are, ‘How do we make the show we’re doing right now better? How do we fix that scene in the second act? Is the story working, are the jokes working…? You’re focused on what’s right in front of you.”

The Big Bang Theory was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and stars Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski), and Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom).

The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS Thursdays at 8:00 PM EST.

