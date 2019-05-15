Jim Parsons Reveals Why He Left The Big Bang Theory

As we all know by now, The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end on Thursday night, closing the book on the most historic sitcom run in TV history. Season 12 will be the show’s last, and the decision to say goodbye wasn’t due to bad ratings or a departure of showrunners. Series star Jim Parsons was the one who decided to walk away at the end of his contract, and creator Chuck Lorre mandated that the show couldn’t continue without the entire main cast on board.

If the show was such a hit, and the paychecks were record-breaking, why would Parsons choose to simply walk away? The Hollywood Reporter spoke with the actor this week and asked him that very question, and his answer was simple. He just thought it was time to move on.

“It was the first time in my life of doing this show that it occurred to me that I might want to not do another contract after [season] 12 was up,” Parsons said. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m an Aries or just because maybe I’m in touch with myself. Whatever it is, once I had that thought, I was like, ‘Well, that’s your answer.’”

Parsons continued on to explain that there was nothing happening with the show that he wasn’t happy with, no behind the scenes drama or co-star that he’d grown tired of. It was simply a matter of saying goodbye at the right time.

“There was no factor; there was no situation that I was like, ‘Well, I’ve had enough of that.’ No. There was nothing like that. It was just…when you know, you know. And you’re susceptible and thrown around by the whims of your own existence and getting to a certain age and your life changes and suddenly you just think different,” he said. “It has been fascinating to think about who I was 12 years ago. And sometimes when I have trouble learning a line or saying a line of Sheldon’s right now, it’s hard to know why specifically. But it’s like, you’re not the same person you were. There is a possibility that this actually became more difficult for you in a way. And I don’t know what that means but it’s like you just change.”

The final episode of The Big Bang Theory will air on Thursday night at 8 pm ET on CBS.

