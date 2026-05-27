The Big Bang Theory’s Best Running Gag Gets A Dark Twist In The Sequel

What was once a funny gag in The Big Bang Theory gets a dark spin in Kevin Sussman’s sequel series, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. In less than two months, Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady’s franchise will officially expand again, albeit this time, instead of looking back to the past, they’re doing so with a contemporary series. Marking the very first sequel series in The Big Bang Theory universe, Stuart Bloom’s upcoming series will be a departure from its tried and tested formula.

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While Stuart Fails to Save the Universe won’t see the original Pasadena gang member as series regulars, its story will follow familiar faces, with Sussman’s comic book shop owner being joined by Lauren Lapkus’ Denise, Brian Posehn’s Bert Kibbler, and John Ross Bowie’s Barry Kripke. This still makes it interesting for anyone who loved the flagship while also offering something new to the general audience who didn’t particularly care about it.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is very different from The Big Bang Theory in terms of tone and even genre. Still, Lorre and Prady found a way to tie it to the Pasadena gang. Beyond that, it allows for recontextualization of some of the original’s most notable elements, including characterizations and even running gags. For the latter, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe‘s trailer has already confirmed that a recurring theme from the flagship will play an important role in this new multiversal story.

Alternate Stuart Shows How Important The Pasadena Gang Was To Stuart’s TBBT Story

Image via HBO Max

While the events of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe are kicked off by the accidental destruction of Sheldon, Leonard, and Howard’s Vari-state Quantum Entanglement Device (Raj is notably not involved), guiding Stuart throughout this whole ordeal is an alternate version of himself, who is from a different reality. The trailer reveals how he explains the predicament and attempts to help correct it in the iconic comic book store. What gets lost in the discussion, however, is that the trailer also reveals alternate Stuart being locked in what appears to be an asylum on his own. It highlights just how sad and dark his life is without the Pasadena gang — something that was mentioned consistently throughout The Big Bang Theory.

That said, what makes alternate Stuart’s situation more tragic is the fact that Sheldon and his friends never officially accepted the character as part of their friend group in the main continuity. This was a running gag involving the character, as he was never really actively included in the Pasadena gang’s activities unless he was serving a purpose beyond just being there. Most notably, he was invited by Sheldon to hang out at home with Barry and Zach in his attempt to find new friends while Leonard did what they wanted to do. Another great example of this was in The Big Bang Theory season 7 episode, “The Cooper Extraction,” where he was part of the activities but was never really fully included.

Learning about alternate Stuart’s life in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe highlights how important Stuart’s relationship with the Pasadena gang was, even though he was never officially accepted as an official member. At the very least, he had a community in The Big Bang Theory that he was able to hang out with from time to time, alleviating his loneliness.

How Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Solves Stuart’s TBBT Problem

Image via HBO Max

Considering the criticisms of The Big Bang Theory‘s brand of comedy, especially in its early years, Stuart is positioned to be a better protagonist in the sequel series. The unexpected hero trope is the perfect way to sell this new show, as it offers old-time fans something fresh to look forward to. Given his characterization in The Big Bang Theory, Stuart is by no means qualified to be the universe’s savior, but at least he’ll have the help of a new rag-tag of misfits. As seen in the trailer, the core four goes through a few near-death experiences while trying to prevent multiversal Armageddon.

This adventure effectively resolves Stuart’s problem in The Big Bang Theory. Going through this bizarre experience will inevitably bring him, Lauren, Bert, and Barry closer together — a major narrative hurdle in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, since they barely had any substantial interactions in the flagship. But having to rely on each other while trying to save reality will force them to fully trust one another, which is a great precursor for a lasting friendship.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe drops all 10 episodes on July 23, 2026, on HBO Max.

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