5 Ways The Big Bang Theory’s New Sequel Breaks the Franchise’s Rules

The Big Bang Theory is expanding with its third spinoff, but the new show is going to be significantly different from its predecessors. Chuck Lorre is re-teaming with its original collaborator in launching the nerd-centric spinoff with Bill Prady for the next installment of the universe. Spearheaded by Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will also bring back other familiar characters from The Big Bang Theory, such as Lauren Lapkus’ Denise, Brian Posehn’s Bert Kibbler, and John Ross Bowie’s Barry Kripke.

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Born out of the continued popularity of The Big Bang Theory, thanks to its regular stints on syndication and availability on streaming platforms, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is getting a lot of buzz going on for it. HBO Max has officially started marketing the show, releasing the first official stills from the project. Between those and the other details confirmed for the upcoming project, it’s clear that Stuart Fails to Save the Universe deviates from the franchise’s established format in several ways.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Is A Full-On Sci-Fi Show

As confirmed by the official synopsis for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, the new show will be a proper sci-fi series, which is a departure from the franchise’s grounded storytelling. While The Big Bang Theory regularly tackled geek concepts, as well as scientific notions, at its core, it was about a group of friends dealing with their collective and individual experiences as young adults in California. Young Sheldon started similarly to its parent series, but by the end of its run, it was more of a family comedy/drama, which Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage fully embraces now. Meanwhile, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will see the main cast going from one reality to another in the hopes of saving it from ruin.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Is Not Focused On Any Member Of The Coopers

The Big Bang Theory was technically an ensemble series, but its unofficial true lead was Sheldon Cooper, which was why the character was at the center of the franchise’s very first spinoff, Young Sheldon. Because of the appeal of the Cooper family, Georgie now co-leads the second offshoot, with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage now on its second season on CBS. When The Big Bang Theory expands with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, however, it will be the first time in its 19-year history that a show in the franchise won’t be fronted by a member of the Cooper family.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Is The Big Bang Theory’s First Sequel Series

Thus far, The Big Bang Theory franchise has only looked to the past for its expansion shows. Its very first offshoot tackled Sheldon’s childhood in Texas all the way up to his move to California for his post-grad studies at Caltech. The Coopers’ story in the early ’90s continues with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which picked up almost immediately after Young Sheldon ended. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe marks the first time that Lorre is telling a story that is set after The Big Bang Theory‘s finale. It’s still unclear how long its events take place after Sheldon and Amy won the Nobel Prize, but being a sequel allows it to offer some much-needed updates on the Pasadena gang.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Is The First TBBT Show Not Releasing On CBS

Image Courtesy of CBS

Nearly two decades since The Big Bang Theory premiered, and the franchise continues to live exclusively on CBS. When Stuart Fails to Save the Universe debuts in July 2026, however, that will change. Instead of being a network TV show, Lorre and Prady’s upcoming sitcom will be streaming on HBO Max. CBS brass has admitted that they would have wanted to be the broadcasting partner for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which made sense, considering the success of its predecessors. While not nearly as popular as The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is now network TV’s number one comedy. Because it’s going to a streaming platform, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will only have 10 episodes in season 1.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Focuses On A “Plain” Lead

Raj, Leonard, Stuart, Howard, and Sheldon on The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory franchise has always had a unique lead at the center of its shows. Sheldon and the rest of the Pasadena geek gang for the flagship, the younger version of the boy genius in Young Sheldon, and then Georgie, who is a tire and entrepreneurial genius, in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is the first time that a show in the franchise will have a plain lead in Stuart. This doesn’t mean that it’s a bad thing, only that this is different. Having an unassuming protagonist sets up a more satisfying hero journey for the series, which is exciting.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is set to premiere this July.

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