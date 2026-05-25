The Next Big Bang Theory Sequel Just Revealed the Weirdest Character Upgrade of All Time

An original The Big Bang Theory character gets the weirdest upgrade in the new sequel. Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady are getting back together creatively and are officially expanding the comedy franchise that they started in 2007. While Young Sheldon and While Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage keep the universe alive on CBS by looking back and exploring the dynamics of the Cooper family, the new show is forward-looking, with some familiar faces from The Big Bang Theory coming back for a brand new, albeit different adventure.

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Led by Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will see Lauren Lapkus’ Denise, Brian Posehn’s Bert Kibbler, and John Ross Bowie’s Barry Kripke coming back. Unlike The Big Bang Theory and its previous spinoffs, the new sequel will be a full-on sci-fi adventure series, with the gang travelling the multiverse to save reality. As its release date on HBO Max nears, marketing for the show is now starting to ramp up, with a new Stuart Fails to Save the Universe promo reveals another character from the flagship returning — Wil Wheaton.

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Wheaton’s return is a miss-and-you-blink at around 30-second mark of the video. But what makes it trickier to spot is the fact that he isn’t the usual version. Instead, he appears to be superpowered in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, with actual abilities to terrorize Stuart and the rest of the main team. Interestingly, he’s wreaking havoc in the iconic The Big Bang Theory comic book.

What Wil Wheaton’s Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Means For TBBT

For context, Wil Wheaton joined The Big Bang Theory not as a character, but an exaggerated version of himself. The actor was already well-beloved actor in nerd circles, so coming into the flagship added a different layer to its storytelling. His relationship with Sheldon was particularly curious, considering how much it evolved over the years — from being rivals to friends to quasi-rivals again. At the end of The Big Bang Theory, he nabbed the coveted job as the new Professor Proton.

Ahead of the confirmation that he’s coming back, we actually named Will Wheaton as one of The Big Bang Theory characters who need to return in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. His return paves the way for other players’ return, although it remains unclear if any of the main Pasadena gang will at least make a cameo. As for other supporting characters, re-inventing these familiar characters with new backgrounds and goals is a creative way to expand The Big Bang Theory franchise. This also increases the chances of the show appealing to a broader audience, especially those who didn’t particularly care about the main show.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe drops all 10 episodes on July 23, 2026, on HBO Max.

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