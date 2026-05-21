The Big Bang Theory Sequel Confirms Its Howard Replacement (in the Worst Way)

Somehow, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has managed to find the perfect replacement for The Big Bang Theory‘s worst version of Howard. Seven years after the nerd-centric sitcom wrapped up its 12-season run on CBS, Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady are revisiting Pasadena for a follow-up story. Unlike Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which have both been successful, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is the first installment in the franchise that is set after the events of The Big Bang Theory. That said, if you’re expecting a simple continuation of the nerd-centric sitcom, you are in for a massive shock.

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Stuart Fails to Save the Universe breaks several long-standing The Big Bang Theory rules, which makes it a risky endeavor for Lorre and Prady. For starters, it won’t be a network show on CBS, but instead, it will be streaming on HBO Max. Beyond that, its overall genre is also a departure from the franchise’s more grounded feel. Currently, no word yet on any of the main Pasadena gang members appearing in the Kevin Sussman-led series, although the show has established how it is tied to Sheldon, Leonard, and Howard (Raj is notably absent). Aside from the trio’s appearance as comic book caricatures, they aren’t expected to have any cameos, but Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has found its perfect replacement for Simon Helberg’s character — although not in the way that many want.

South Pasadena Kripke Is Reminiscent Of Classic The Big Bang Theory Howard

In light of the show’s nearing release date, HBO Max has ramped up the marketing for the series, starting with the release of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe‘s trailer. The clip emphasizes just how different the new show will be from what came before it, but beyond that, it also offers a proper look at the returning The Big Bang Theory characters and how they fit into Stuart’s multiversal adventure. Admittedly, some players are reminiscent of the Pasadena gang members, such as Lauren Lapkus’ Denise being Penny’s counterpart. The biggest surprise, however, is how Stuart Fails to Save the Universe positions John Ross Bowie as the new iteration of Howard — at least the oldest version of the character.

The Stuart Fails to Save the Universe trailer has a lot of notable moments, but a particular standout is the introduction of Barry as the “Supreme Leader of South Pasadena.” The scene obviously takes place in an alternate reality where Bowie’s character somehow has his own goons and is a military guy. While this alternate version of Barry seems comical at first, his lewd comment about cleaning Denise and taking her into his room is reminiscent of the earliest days of The Big Bang Theory, where Howard was overtly perverted. The scene is played as a joke, but considering how the creatives of the nerd-centric sitcom and even Helberg subsequently admitted to regretting that take on the character, it’s interesting that this brand of comedy is being repurposed in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

Why Howard Had To Change In The Big Bang Theory (& What This Reveals For SFTSTU’s Kripke)

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For what it’s worth, it doesn’t mean that Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is fully regressing into The Big Bang Theory‘s problematic humor — something that has been discussed multiple times and is one of, if not the biggest, criticisms of the show. As the nerd-centric sitcom progressed, its comedy improved. Penny wasn’t objectified as much, with Kaley Cuoco given agency on how she was going to be utilized, while Howard gradually transitioned from a borderline sexual harasser to a family man. The change in Helberg’s character started when he met and fell in seriously in love with Bernadette. Interestingly, he was the first one from the Pasadena gang to tie the knot.

Because of this, it’s possible that there’s a different reason for Kripke’s characterization in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Considering how the upcoming series deals with alternate versions of even its own characters, this take on Bowie’s player may be someone worse compared to the original iteration. The original potentially coming face-to-face with a worse version of himself in The Big Bang Theory sequel could motivate him to be better. While not a member of the Pasadena gang and often at odds with Sheldon, Kripke also had a mean streak in the original series, so this might be a way to redeem him.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe drops all 10 episodes on July 23, 2026, on HBO Max.

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