The Big Bang Theory Releases Wedding Supercut

Despite going off the air last year, The Big Bang Theory is still doing what it can to bring people joy. All 13 seasons of the beloved sitcom are available in one complete set on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD, and that set comes with a few exciting special features that fans will enjoy. To remind everyone of the availability of the complete series, and to give folks a good laugh, Warner Bros. released a supercut video of the best moments from all of the major weddings on The Big Bang Theory. You can watch the new video above!

This montage collects memorable moments from the three important Big Bang Theory weddings: Penny and Leonard, Bernadette and Howard, and Amy and Sheldon. Each of these weddings was incredibly memorable in its own right, though Amy and Sheldon's likely holds a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans because Mark Hamill was the officiant.

Right now, purchasing the complete set is the only way to watch all 13 seasons of The Big Bang Theory. It's not available on any streaming services. But that will change later this month. The Big Bang Theory will be streaming in its entirety for the first time ever on HBO Max, which launches on May 27th. WarnerMedia paid an enormous price to stream Big Bang exclusively, shattering previous streaming records. The streaming service will also be home to Friends, another immensely popular sitcom.

"Few shows define a generation and capture mainstream zeitgeist like The Big Bang Theory,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer. "We’re thrilled that HBO Max will be the exclusive streaming home for this comedy juggernaut when we launch in the spring of 2020. This show has been a hit virtually around the globe, it’s one of the biggest shows on broadcast television of the last decade, and the fact that we get to bring it to a streaming platform for the first time in the U.S. is a coup for our new offering."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.