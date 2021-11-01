The Book of Boba Fett Director Robert Rodriguez Reacts to Star Wars Story Trailer

Robert Rodriguez is telling a new Star Wars story in The Book of Boba Fett. The Sin City and Alita: Battle Angel filmmaker, who made his Star Wars directing debut on a Season 2 episode of The Mandalorian, says it was “an honor” to help bring bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) back to life in the spin-off from executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy. See Rodriguez’s reaction to the first official trailer for Book of Boba Fett, the new series spinning out of The Mandalorian and premiering December 29 only on Disney+.

“The first official trailer for #TheBookOfBobaFett is finally here! What an honor it was to help bring this story to life,” Rodriguez wrote when sharing the first footage from the Star Wars spin-off on Instagram. The nearly two-minute trailer released Monday shows Fett and the assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigating the galaxy’s underworld as they fight for Jabba the Hutt’s old territory on the planet Tatooine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rodriguez entered the galaxy far, far away as director of The Mandalorian “Chapter 14: The Tragedy.” The action-heavy Season 2 episode features Fett suiting up for the first time since Return of the Jedi when he helps Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) protect Grogu from Imperial forces deployed by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

First revealed in a post-credits scene ending Season 2 of The Mandalorian last December, Rodriguez says Book of Boba Fett will “over-deliver” when the spin-off explores the seedy underworld of the Star Wars galaxy.

“I can’t say anything about that, sworn to silence. I can say I’m working on it and I can tell you it’s gonna blow your mind,” the director and executive producer said in a recent interview. “You saw him arrive in my episode of The Mandalorian, that was nothing. That was nothing. I can talk it up all I want because I know it’s gonna deliver, I know it’s gonna over-deliver.”

Starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29 on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.