The Mandalorian: Boba Fett Actor Temuera Morrison Celebrates Suiting up for More Star Wars

He's back. Star Wars actor Temuera Morrison reacts to the full-fledged return of legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, where Boba's back in the armor for the first time since Return of the Jedi. In "Chapter 14: The Tragedy," written by series creator Jon Favreau and directed by first-time Star Wars filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, Boba blasts his way through a squadron of Stormtroopers alongside assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and fellow Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). It's Djarin who reunites Boba with his salvaged armor worn by marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) on Tatooine, where Boba rescued Shand sometime after clawing his way out of the Sarlacc pit.

In true Fett fashion, Morrison had little to say when reacting to his return to the Star Wars galaxy: "I'm back," reads an all-black square signed "B.F." and published on Morrison's Instagram page Friday. Morrison appeared briefly as a mysterious cloaked figure at the end of the Season 2 premiere, "Chapter 9: The Marshal," written and directed by Favreau.

The New Zealand actor joined the franchise in 2002's Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, the second installment of creator George Lucas' prequel trilogy pitting Morrison — as Jango Fett, Boba's father — against multiple Jedi, including Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson). Morrison also plays the Clone Troopers created from Jango's DNA, and Morrison reprised his roles as the clones and portrayed Commander Cody in 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

The Moana and Aquaman actor is among the new additions to the second season of the Favreau-created Disney+ series, which has so far expanded with Mandalorian newcomers Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado), Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides), and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

Lingering questions about Fett's fate after Return of the Jedi will be answered in the prequel spinoff in development at Disney+.

"We all loved Boba Fett, but we never got as much of him as we all wanted. He came to an unceremonious end in Return of the Jedi," Favreau said in June of the character's apparent death in the 1983 film, at the time the conclusion to the Star Wars saga. "We wanted somebody that could kind of live up to what we had hoped to see when we were younger."

