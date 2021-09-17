Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Director Says What We Saw in The Mandalorian Was “Nothing” Compared to Spinoff

While Boba Fett was teased in the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, it wasn’t until the episode “Chapter 14: The Tragedy” that audiences saw him fully engage in impressive combat, but director of that episode Robert Rodriguez recently teased that the action seen in that episode was “nothing” compared to what’s in store for the upcoming spin-off series Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Given that this episode of The Mandalorian was specifically celebrated for being action packed, for Rodriguez to hint at even bigger things being planned for the new series, fans likely aren’t prepared for the bounty-hunting action that should be arriving by the end of the year.

“I’ve got so much to tell you about that, but I’m out of time,” Rodriguez joked with The Nerdy Basement when asked about the new series. “Yeah, I can’t say anything about that, sworn to silence. I can say I’m working on it and I can tell you it’s gonna blow your mind. You saw him arrive in my episode of The Mandalorian, that was nothing. That was nothing. I can talk it up all I want because I know it’s gonna deliver, I know it’s gonna over-deliver.”

While these comments reflect what Rodriguez accomplished with the series, Book of Boba Fett also saw Bryce Dallas Howard, Dave Filoni, and Jon Favreau also at the helm, with Rodriguez’s comments also being reflective of his pride in what his collaborators accomplished on the project.

These most recent remarks also reflect Rodriguez promising how the series will over-deliver just last month.

“[I] can’t say anything about it at all right now, but it’s coming out in December … Wait until you see what’s coming,” Rodriguez detailed to Collider in August. “It’s going to blow your mind. That’s all I can say. I can talk it up all I want, because I know it over-delivers. It way over-delivers. People are going to be so pumped when they see it.”

Fans were originally expecting Season 3 of The Mandalorian to debut before the end of the year, but likely due to the coronavirus pandemic and complications with production, it seems as though The Book of Boba Fett will now occupy that release window.

