The Boys Actor Reveals Frightening New Look at Homelander, Promises "Cuddles" for Season 2

✖

Fans of Amazon's The Boys have just a few more weeks left to wait for the series' second season to debut and while there have been plenty of teases of just how wild and crazy the show is going to get in Season 2, Homelander actor Antony Starr is offering fans another tease at what's to come. The actor shared a frightening new look at his character on social media, promising that the upcoming season would have plenty of blood and "cuddles" from the very "cuddly" Homelander.

On Twitter, Starr shared the ominous-looking black and white photo of Homelander, and despite what the actor said, the hero doesn't exactly look especially cuddly. Check it out for yourself below.

"Season two of @TheBoysTV is coming very soon. I promise nothing Except blood. There will be blood. And cuddles from Homelander. See how cuddly he is?" Starr wrote.

Season two of @TheBoysTV is coming very soon. I promise nothing. Except blood. There will be blood. And cuddles from Homelander. See how cuddly he is? pic.twitter.com/alfmY5Bt2b — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) August 10, 2020

As fans of The Boys know, cuddly may not be the most accurate term for Homelander. Season 1 of the series revealed that while the character looks like and is presented as the ultimate Boy Scout and heroic patriot, he is anything but. He's soon revealed to be violent and what can only be described as unstable, something that Starr himself recently told ComicBook.com will only get worse in Season 2.

"We come into season two, and Homelander is unwell," Starr said,. "He's missing Stillwell, but he's become the master of his own universe. The person running interference, or maybe just the interference, that is Stillwell has been removed, so he now has a direct line with Edgar. Homelander thinks he's the most important player in the game, so to speak, but Edgar very much comes from a different angle. He represents a big corporation and he really puts Homelander into a very interesting position for a superhero that is used to getting his own way and being so strong and in control. Edgar really throws the cat amongst the pigeons there and it sets old Homey off on a bizarre trajectory."

The season is also set to take things even further when it comes to the overall story as well. Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie, explained previously that no one is ready for what Season 2 has to offer.

"We have gone so much further," Quaid said. "No one is ready. Really. No one. I have done things this season I will never forget, [things] I've never done in my career and probably will not in the future. We just go above and beyond in terms of insane, jockeying moments."

The Boys season 2 hits Amazon on September 4th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.