The Boys’ Canceled Spinoff Gets Surprisingly Positive Update: “We’ve Left Money on the Table” [Exclusive]

With The Boys‘ finale now out and the fate of the characters we’ve come to know and love over the past 7 years confirmed, it would be tempting to draw a line under the franchise. But there’s still a future in this universe, even if Gen V was sadly canceled after two seasons, because Vought Rising is on its way at some point in 2027. That story will fill in the early years of Vought and the rise of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy and Aya Cash’s Stormfront, so expecting any cameos by any surviving The Boys characters would seem illogical. Unless we’re getting some LOTR-style flashforward bookends, or something, of course.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even with both The Boys and Gen V over, creator Eric Kripke still has hope that we’ll see the characters from the latter at the very least. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Kripke spoke of his unfinished business with Gen V, and his hope for the future: The Gen V kids… I’d love to continue that story. I think we have left money on the table. There’s more there in terms of how those characters can evolve into fully realized heroes. “The Gen V kids… I’d love to continue that story. I think we have left money on the table. There’s more there in terms of how those characters can evolve into fully realized heroes.”

The Boys Creator Talks The Future

Image via Prime Video

We asked Kripke about the shock cancellation of Gen V, and it’s clear there’s a lot of emotion attached to the decision, which he has very clearly confirmed was not his. “Ultimately, there were just not enough viewers to justify the expense in Amazon’s eyes. It just came down to that. I tried. I really tried hard. I am bummed, for sure.” He also revealed his hopes to continue working with some of the senior writing team from The Boys, and also from Vought Rising, who he says “are putting together ideas that they are passionate about. We will only do them if one, they are totally different from The Boys. Two, if somebody is really passionate about it and it’s not just a piece of commerce, if it’s idiosyncratic and weirdly shaped and something somebody loves. I know that makes a difference.” So hopefully we’ll see another great project from the same creative team in the near future.

And what of The Boys characters’ futures? Is there a chance we could see any of them again? Kripke isn’t so sure it would be in any substantive way: “At least in terms of The Boys characters, if we see them or not, their story has been told. Can we find ways for them to cameo and pop up again? Sure. But I think, by and large, we’ve told that story.” Quite where that could happen remains unclear: there has been talk of The Boys‘ Mexican spinoff, of course, where cameos would make sense, and the outside chance that Vought Rising could have modern-day sequences, but that feels less likely.

You can read the rest of our SPOILER-filled exclusive interview with Eric Kripke soon. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!