The Boys’ Spinoff Officially Canceled After 2 Seasons

The Boys is building to its epic conclusion after five seasons, and there are more adventures on the way in this one-of-a-kind world, thanks to several in-development spinoff projects. Over the course of the series, we’ve also seen the cast expand with heroes from the past and heroes from the present, but unfortunately, one group of heroes is taking a bow after their spinoff’s cancellation.

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While The Boys universe is far from concluding, the Gen V portion of the franchise will not be continuing for a third season (via Variety). The good news is that the characters and storylines have already had an impact on The Boys season 5, and in a statement, executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg teased there will be more, writing, “While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we’re committed to continuing the ‘Gen V’ characters’ stories in ‘The Boys’ Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You’ll see them again.”

The Boys Says Goodbye To Gen V, But There’s More Happening In The Universe

Image via Prime Video

Gen V introduced a new group of superpowered characters attending Godolkin University, which trains young apes to one day possibly join The Seven. Over the course of two seasons, Marie, Emma, Jordan, Cate, Sam, and the rest of the crew would find themselves in the midst of battles within the school itself as well as the larger conflicts outside of the school, and a number of characters from the main series would eventually enter their orbit.

While the series was a hit with fans, season 2 struggled after its premiere in terms of ratings. The Gen V season 2 premiere consisted of three episodes, and it would reach number 8 on the Nielsen streaming top 10 chart with 424 million minutes viewed. That’s a fantastic start, especially in the coveted demo of adults 18 to 49, but the show only reached the top 10 one additional time during the season, and never reached the numbers of its premiere.

Looking at the bright side, these characters are thankfully going to be featured once more in The Boys season 5, which is fitting since the stories of Gen V season 2 focused so heavily on what was happening in the main series. The even better news is that these characters could show up in future projects, and with Vought Rising and The Boys Mexico on the way, there are several opportunities for them to show up.

The Boys season 5 is now streaming on Prime Video.

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