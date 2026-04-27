The Boys Star Breaks Silence on Sudden Cancellation of Prime Video Spinoff Series (Is It Really Over?)

When The Boys first premiered on Prime Video back in 2019, no one could have predicted that a series so squarely mocking the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU would become a giant franchise on its own. In the years since the series first premiered, The Boys has spawned two spinoffs with a third on the way and a fourth in development. As a result, Prime Video has a complete interconnected franchise on its hands, but last week came word that they were cutting it down and had cancelled The Boys spinoff series, Gen V.

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It wasn’t completely out of left field that Gen V was over at Prime Video. The series was initially created as a companion to The Boys, but had hit some roadblocks along the way. Still, it was surprising that Gen V‘s cancellation was confirmed before The Boys itself could complete its fifth (and final) season. With a few days since the news was revealed, though, Gen V star Jaz Sinclair has finally released a statement, taking to Instagram to write: “There’s so much I wanna (and will) say, but for today I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m so happy you’re here, and I’m so grateful for this incredible experience.”

Gen V’s Jaz Sinclair Reacts to The Boys Spinoff Cancellation

It shouldn’t entirely be a surprise that Gen V was cancelled, though, since the show as a companion piece to The Boys was clear from the very beginning. Even though Gen V did tell its own story, introduce new and exciting characters into the world, and expand the scope of what Vought and superheroes are like in the world, Gen V was always acting as almost a side story to The Boys itself.

The first season introduced the concept of the supe-killing virus, a detail that remains a crucial plot to The Boys, while Season 2 of Gen V developed the idea of V-One, the potent original version of Compound V, which has also become crucial to The Boys‘ final season. With The Boys itself set to end in just a few weeks, Gen V’s place in contributing to the larger mythology has reached a logical endpoint.

There’s also the matter of Jaz Sinclair’s character, Marie Moreau, who finds herself in a distinct place at the end of Gen V Season 2. The blood-controlling supe has long been considered one of the only characters that could potentially take down Homelander, joining Starlight’s resistance force at the end of Gen V. Marie has yet to actually appear in The Boys Season 5 so far, but the effects of her place in the story have been felt, such as the meeting between The Boys and Stan Edgar.

With just four episodes left, Marie will appear at some point in the final episodes of The Boys. Though bringing an end to her Gen V character in a totally different show may not be a wholly satisfying element for fans of that show, it makes sense given the show’s place in the larger franchise. If The Boys Season 5 is an Avengers-like crossover for the other shows, it makes sense that Marie’s final test will be seen in that series, especially since we haven’t seen her confront Homelander since learning the truth about their shared origins. To that end, fans should expect something that can feel like a conclusion soon, even if it’s not on Gen V itself.