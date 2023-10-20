The Boys Fans Love Soldier Boy's Gen V Cameo, "Needs His Own Spin-Off"
Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy from The Boys is back in Gen V episode 6!
Ahead of the premiere of Gen V, Prime Video confirmed that The Boys fan-favorite star Jensen Ackles would return as Soldier Boy. Episode 6 of Gen V is now streaming on the platform and fans were immediately ready for the return of the Supernatural star as the supe. What fans weren't sure of was how the character would be brought back, considering his stance in The Boys universe after season 3, so no one was expecting to see Soldier Boy the way that he ended up appearing...Let's just say he's not himself.
In the episode Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy isn't really Soldier Boy, but a version of him that was the imaginary friend that lives in Cate's mind. As a result, he doesn't talk like Soldier Boy, well, he has the same speaking style, only this time he talks about The Jonas Bros. and Cate's own personal experiences. Choice lines from Soldier Boy in Gen V include: "What are you greasy sack of f--k nuts doing here?" and "I'm no godless, d-ckless commie," plus, "Knock, knock. Who's there? Go f--k your face." You can see what Gen V fans are saying about it all below.
Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.
(They were in her head, he's not real)
I don't know what the fuck that Soldier Boy scene was but I need more #GenV— callie 💌 is HOWLing (@kazoyalai) October 20, 2023
lmao
holy fuck that soldier boy cameo in gen v was the funniest fucking thing of all time oh my god— mushinom (@mushinom) October 20, 2023
Not REALLY, but yes.
SOLDIER BOY KNOWS WHO THE JONAS BROTHERS ARE?!?! #GenV— Rhiannon/FAN (@HughiesBoys) October 20, 2023
Needs his own spin-off.
SOLDIER BOY 🥰🥰🥰
Could listen to him cussing 24/7
Come on @therealKripke – he needs his own spin-off. Please.#GenV pic.twitter.com/mYCFw0rIU5— Garstige alte Vettel 😈(mean old hag) (@666_Snow_White) October 20, 2023
Perfection
The @JensenAckles soldier boy cameo is *chefs kiss* perfection.— J. Rose 🌹MINNCON (@corgicas) October 20, 2023
You were expecting...?
soldier boy didn’t give what it was suppose to have gave #genv— faiza ||| gen v era 🩸 (@korysstar) October 20, 2023
pic.twitter.com/WgwuJJEwfc
That's it!
Is this really what soldier boy was used in the episode for #GenV pic.twitter.com/XOoaTnchL5— Nick (@aftersunfilm) October 20, 2023
Because it's not really him, it's an imaginary version of him.
Why would he say that shit like that??— Cleaver's Henchdwarf (@cowgirl_bebop) October 20, 2023
My man had a list of euphemisms
“Diddle that skittle” – Soldier Boy pic.twitter.com/Cll9T06hwq— The Nerdverse (@jakesnerdverse) October 20, 2023