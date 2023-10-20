The Boys Fans Love Soldier Boy's Gen V Cameo, "Needs His Own Spin-Off"

Ahead of the premiere of Gen V, Prime Video confirmed that The Boys fan-favorite star Jensen Ackles would return as Soldier Boy. Episode 6 of Gen V is now streaming on the platform and fans were immediately ready for the return of the Supernatural star as the supe. What fans weren't sure of was how the character would be brought back, considering his stance in The Boys universe after season 3, so no one was expecting to see Soldier Boy the way that he ended up appearing...Let's just say he's not himself.

In the episode Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy isn't really Soldier Boy, but a version of him that was the imaginary friend that lives in Cate's mind. As a result, he doesn't talk like Soldier Boy, well, he has the same speaking style, only this time he talks about The Jonas Bros. and Cate's own personal experiences. Choice lines from Soldier Boy in Gen V include: "What are you greasy sack of f--k nuts doing here?" and "I'm no godless, d-ckless commie," plus, "Knock, knock. Who's there? Go f--k your face." You can see what Gen V fans are saying about it all below.

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.