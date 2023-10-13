The Boys: Gen V's Surprising Character Makes Heel Turn

The purpose behind The Woods in The Boys: Gen V has finally been unveiled, and the covert operation has a surprising helper from the show's main ensemble. Light spoilers for the latest episode of The Boys: Gen V are up ahead, so you may want to proceed with caution if you wish to not be spoiled.

The main plot of Gen V's fifth episode, "Welcome to the Monster Club," follows the group as they try and find out who wiped their minds of the memories from the past few days prior to the episode, including the events of Episode Four. Towards the beginning of the episode, the group suspects Alexander Calvert's Rufus of making them forget the past few days, including the moments when Sam attacked Dr. Cardosa and his family. Fast forward to the end, and we see that Rufus didn't wipe their minds after all.

No, it was Cate (Maddie Phillips) wiping their minds in an attempt to forget everything they know about The Woods. As explained in the episode, Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) has effectively blackmailed Cate into using her powers on her friends in order to make them forget about The Woods with the only other option being their own deaths.

Cate stops short of going full-villain, however, as she eventually comes forward and admits being the one to wipe their memories, apologizing to them. She even gives Andre his memories back, causing him to storm off in frustration.

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

The first five episodes of The Boys: Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes of the series will be released on the service every Thursday.