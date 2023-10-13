Gen V Episode 5 Features Two Major The Boys Easter Eggs

Ever since Gen V was first revealed to the world, the connections to The Boys were front and center. Gen V is set at Godolkin University, and between the events of The Boys season 3 and season 4, with a handful of characters returning to appear in cameos. The latest release in the series, Gen V episode 5, features two very subtle Easter eggs to the larger universe of The Boys, and they're hidden well enough that even hardcore fans won't notice them! Let's dive into the Gen V episode 5 Easter eggs below. Minor spoilers for Gen V follow!

The Boys Easter eggs in Gen V episode 5

There are two big call backs in Gen V episode 5 to the flagship series The Boys. First up is when Emma and Marie are having a heart-to-heart. Marie asks her roommate if she always knew that she was able to grow in size, having previously only revealed to be able to shrink. Emma recounts that she learned she could do this as a result of "the Buster Beaver incident," noting that she can Google it and it resutled in her mom calling her a monster and making her promise not to do it again.

Fans of The Boys may recall that another major character had their own "Buster Beaver incident," with season 3 of The Boys revealing that Black Noire's origins are largely tied to Buster Beaver in some way. While just 9-years-old, Black Noire paralyzed a boy while at a Buster Beaver and hid in the ballpit. This resulted in him seeing and talking with all the characters from Buster Beaver well into his adulthood, hallucinating them as his friends for years.

Gen V brings back Haley Joel Osment's The Boys character

Another blink-and-you'll-miss-it Easter egg for The Boys in Gen V is when Cate and Andre are sitting on the couch together watching TV. Eagle eye'd fans of The Boys might have noticed the TV show they're watching is The Mesmerizer, a TV series previously seen in The Boys' first season. The show starred Mesmer, a Vought supe played by Haley Joel Osment in one episode.

Prime Video's X-Ray tech even makes a joke about this, adding a note during the scene that reads: "The Mesmerizer was a hit show in the 900s, starring Mesmer as Lieutenant Howser. WHile it only ran for three seasons, it became a beloved classic, with fans lining up at conventions just to shake Mesmer's hand and have their thoughts read. That was until Billy Butcher bashed his head in Penn Station's bathrooms in The Boys season 1, as payback for exposing them to Homelander. RIP, Lieutenant."

Gen V release time

The first five episodes of Gen V are available right now. There are eight episodes in total for Gen V season 1, with a new one premiering weekly until the season finale on Friday, November 3rd. As Prime Video subscribers know though, new shows on the streaming platform actually premiere at 8 PM ET the Thursday night before, so Gen V episode 6 will premiere at 8 PM ET on Thursday, October 19th.

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg.