The Boys: Gen V Spinoff Shares New Prime Video Poster

Gen V just released a new poster for The Boys spinoff on Prime Video. The new kids on the block take center stage as the world of this insanely popular show expands even more. It’s like The Boys: “the college years” but with all the requisite violence and mature themes that fans have come to expect from this show and all of its spinoffs. The release date for Gen V is only a little more than a month away on September 29. So, it makes sense that Prime Video has a steady drip of promo ready for viewers to get them excited to visit this college for the first time along with all of these hopeful supes that are probably going to be more than a little disappointed by reality.

This is a spinoff of The Boys after all, so there are some familiar faces along for the ride. Jessie T. Usher sprints back into the picture as A-Train and P.J. Byrne also pops back in as director Adam Bourke. Colby Minifie reprises her role as Vought’s Ashley Barrett. Gen V’s primary cast also joins Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Clancy Brown. Gen V also has London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, and Alexander Calvert scheduled to appear.

How Wild Is Gen V?

Series producer Seth Rogen is ecstatic about how shocking The Boys: Gen V is poised to be. He explained how the tone would follow the main series in a previous interview. A college funded by Vought presents all kinds of strange possibility that excited the creatives behind this show. “Gen V has some really crazy shit in it. The fact that they’re in college, they’re a little younger, makes it more shocking maybe,” Rogen said.

“In general, if you’re making an R-rated thing, they let you do whatever the fuck you want, unless there’s some real legal thing that they think you might be bumping against,” Rogen explained. “With The Boys, maybe it requires one extra five-minutes phone call, where they’re like, ‘Really?’, and you’re like, ‘Really.’ There are other things you’re on hours of phone calls about that are so much less interesting than that.”

Amazon Expecting Big Things From Gen V

The Boys has retained the rabid following that made it such a hit in its early run. That has to have Amazon Studios excited about the future in Gen V and beyond. Collider spoke to Vernon Sanders, Head of Television, about how this spinoff will impact the main series. He teased some surprises that fans should be on the lookout for this fall.

“The young ensemble [is] fantastic,” Sanders revealed. “We have connections to The Boys universe and cast sort of peppered carefully throughout the season. So there are lots of Easter eggs that I think fans will love. And it’s a great combination of social commentary, blood, there’s lots of blood, a really cool mystery. And I think people will be surprised as they come into the show, and the show evolves, the implications that Gen V has on The Boys. The two shows have some really interesting connections. So I’m probably saying more than I should, but I’m really excited. We’re thrilled with the results.”

What Will The Boys: Gen V Be Tackling This Season?

Prime Video describes the series: “From the world of The Boys comes Gen V. Young, aspiring heroes have their physical and moral boundaries put to the test while competing for Godolkin University’s highly coveted top ranking. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.”

How excited are you for the new Gen V spinoff? Let us know in the comments down below!