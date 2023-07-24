Class is in session. Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for Gen V, revealing an extended look at the new Supes in training. "Being a hero is not about glory. It's about sacrifice," says best-selling author Rich "Brink" Brinkerhoff (Clancy Brown) over footage of A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and Homelander (Antony Starr). The trailer welcomes Supes students to Godolkin University, run by Vought International, which has trained the best and brightest young heroes since 1965. And now The Boys spin-off is introducing the next generation.

The class of Gen V includes blood bender Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair); metal bender Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo), the son of Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas); the size-shifting influencer Emma Shaw (Lizzie Broadway); telepath Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips); the shape and gender-shifter Jordan (Derek Luh and London Thor); and the university's thermonuclear-powered rising star Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger).

The official logline: "From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, which explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become."

To quote Marie in the blood-stained trailer: "Everything is f---ed!"

"The young ensemble [is] fantastic," Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon, said in a recent interview. "We have connections to The Boys universe and cast sort of peppered carefully throughout the season. So there are lots of Easter eggs that I think fans will love."



Sanders added that — as evidenced by the trailer — there will be blood, sex, and swearing. "It's a great combination of social commentary, blood, there's lots of blood, a really cool mystery," Sanders said. "And I think people will be surprised as they come into the show, and the show evolves, the implications that Gen V has on The Boys. The two shows have some really interesting connections. So I'm probably saying more than I should, but I'm really excited. We're thrilled with the results."

Gen V also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as Adam Burke, reprising their roles from The Boys. The new series premieres September 29th on Prime Video.