The Boys Season 3 NSFW Gag Reel Revealed (Exclusive)

The Boys has ended up as one of superhero cinema's best-rated television shows throughout its three-season run on Prime Video, and fans of the series will soon be able to enjoy the show's season on physical home media. The Boys Season Three will soon be released as a collection on Blu-ray, complete with special features. One of those features is a NSFW gag reel from the show's third outing, which we have your exclusive first look of above.

The Boys Season Three will be available on both Blu-ray and DVD beginning October 24th wherever movies are sold. In addition to the gag reel, other special features attached to the release include multiple deleted scenes and a special behind-the-scenes "Making Of" featurette.

When is The Boys Season 4 premiering?

It has yet to be seen when the series will be released given its release has been delayed by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. While the show had completed filming its fourth batch of episodes, series creator Eric Kripke said more lines would need to be written for ADR sessions, which can't happen until the strike is resolved. Before the season is released, however, the franchise's first live-action spin-off will debut in the form of Gen V, which features a group of students at a Vought-run university for superheroes.

"The young ensemble [is] fantastic," Prime Video exec Vernon Sanders previously said of the show. "We have connections to The Boys universe and cast sort of peppered carefully throughout the season. So there are lots of Easter eggs that I think fans will love. And it's a great combination of social commentary, blood, there's lots of blood, a really cool mystery. And I think people will be surprised as they come into the show, and the show evolves, the implications that Gen V has on The Boys. The two shows have some really interesting connections. So I'm probably saying more than I should, but I'm really excited. We're thrilled with the results."

The first three seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Prime Video while Gen V hits the service on September 29th. The fourth season of the show has yet to set a release date.