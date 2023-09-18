The Boys: Gen V Spinoff Reveals Godolkin University Orientation Video

Following the release of the full trailer for Gen V, the upcoming spinoff of The Boys, Prime Video has debuted a hilarious new in-canon video for the series. Though most of the recent trailer was actual footage from the series, it also included some bits that looked like a welcome video for Gen V's Godolkin University. Now, Prime Video has released the full Godolkin University Orientation Video to promote the series, teasing plenty of characters that will appear in the new series, while also highlighting some of the cameos from The Boys characters that will appear.

Featured through the Gen V video are two major cast members for the series, Clancy Brown as Professor Brink and Shelley Conn as Dean Indira Shetty, two major players at Godolkin University and both making their debut in The Boys franchise. Some of the students that will appear in the series can also be seen, alongside Jessie T. Usher's A-Train who makes a brief appearance as well. Check out the new video for Gen V and look for The Boys spinoff series to premiere on Friday, September 29.

Whos is in the Gen V Cast?

The cast for Gen V was previously confirmed by Prime Video but only recently did the streaming service confirm the characters for each performer as well. Gen V's cast includes Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Marie Moreau, an 18-year-old superhero with the ability to control and weaponize her own blood; Chance Perdomo (After We Fell) as Andre Anderson, who has magnetic powers ; Lizze Broadway (Ghosted) as Emma Meyer aka Little Cricket; Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters) as Cate Dunlap; London Thor and Derek Luh, who both play, Jordan Li, a student who can change between male and female forms; plus, Asa Germann as Sam, a troubled supe; and Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan aka Golden Boy. A few different characters from The Boys that will appear in the show including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

When does Gen V come out?

Gen V, like other Prime Video series before it, will have a multi-episode premiere. The series will premiere with three episodes on Friday, September 29, and after that weekly episodes will be released on the platform on the same day of the week. The epic season finale for Gen V will premiere on Friday, November 3.

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg.