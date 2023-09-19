Gen V Announces Early, Free Screenings for The Boys Spinoff, But There's a Catch

In just over one week's time, you'll be able to watch the debut of Gen V on Prime Video. The first live-action spin-off of the platform's hit series The Boys, Gen V follows a group of supes at a Vought-owned university as they navigate becoming heroes. Tuesday, Prime announced a series of early screenings allowing fans of the show to see the first two episodes in a movie theater.

The screenings are only held at select theaters across the country and those hoping to get tickets have to use both a special code to check out be subscribed to Amazon Prime. The screenings take place on the night of Wednesday, September 27th. More information about tickets can be found here.

Finally, Little Cricket on the BIG screen🍿



Prime members have the chance to receive early access to watch the first two episodes free in select cities! Use code GENV to secure your tickets at https://t.co/MKLujTryJm pic.twitter.com/bcFI6io62l — GEN V (@genv) September 19, 2023

Not only will the series act as a spinoff of The Boys, but it will also be responsible for setting up the events of The Boys Season Four.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," The Boys creator Eric Kripke previously said of the show. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

The first three seasons of The Boys, along with its animated spinoff Diabolical, are now streaming on Amazon Prime video. Gen V will premiere on September 29th.