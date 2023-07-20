The Boys: Gen V Spinoff Reveals Premiere Date

The Boys: Gen V spinoff just revealed the series' big premiere date on Amazon Prime Video. During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that September 29 will be the big day for the streamer. In a recent sizzle reel, Amazon showed off some of the new and returning favorites for their service. The Boys' new show was prominently placed right there. Now, in early fall, fans can see what other shocking material they can cook up. The creative teams and executives have made it clear that they can push the boat out pretty far when it comes to The Boys franchise. Check out the official key art for the series from Prime Video down here!

Gen V's biggest hot is the fact that these are college-aged heroes. Messy drama featuring young adults has proven to be very fertile ground for TV over the last few decades. With a property like The Boys, fans should probably be ready to be truly shocked. Prime Video is proud of how much blood they're going to let them spill in this one.

(Photo: Prime Video)

However, that doesn't mean we don't have some returning favorites here too. Jessie T. Usher is back as A-Train along with P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke and Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett. Gen V's main cast also brings together Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Clancy Brown. Also scheduled to appear are London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, and Alexander Calvert.

What's Going On With Gen V at Comic-Con?

(Photo: Amazon Studios)

So, there won't be a Gen V Comic-Con panel. With both SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America striking, there is really no on-screen talent available. Comic-Con International announced that The Boys spinoff and a host of other programs wouldn't be having their panel as usual before this week got going. Orphan Black: Echoes and The Wheel of Time also felt the sting of these changes.

"Yesterday our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild," Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator explained during a press conference last week. "During our nearly century long existence we've fought for and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our unions history. Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA national board convened following four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers in a meeting, because AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers. SAG AFTRA as national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers."

How is Gen V Different From The Boys?

Amazon Studios remains elated that The Boys has such a strong following. Collider previously spoke to Amazon's Head of Television Vernon Sanders. In the chat, he talked about Gen V's impact alongside the main series. He hoped that viewers were ready for some surprises as things begin in September.

"The young ensemble [is] fantastic," Sanders shared. "We have connections to The Boys universe and cast sort of peppered carefully throughout the season. So there are lots of Easter eggs that I think fans will love. And it's a great combination of social commentary, blood, there's lots of blood, a really cool mystery. And I think people will be surprised as they come into the show, and the show evolves, the implications that Gen V has on The Boys. The two shows have some really interesting connections. So I'm probably saying more than I should, but I'm really excited. We're thrilled with the results."

Will you be watching Gen V when it begins? Let us know down in the comments!