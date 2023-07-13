The Boys Spinoff Gen V Release Window Revealed for Prime Video With New Footage

Amazon's Prime Video revealed when The Boys spinoff, Gen V will kick off on the streaming service with some new footage. On social media, the platform shared that folks should have their eyes on September. A lot of the new footage focuses on these characters coming into their own. The biggest hook for The Boys: Gen V spinoff series is that these kids are in college. That means the kind of messy, interpersonal drama that the main Prime Video show carries off well. But, with the added bonus that our main characters are younger and not as ready to make completely thought out decisions.

That would be pretty exciting on its own, but there's also some returning faces that will draw longtime fans in. Actors confirmed to be appearing in Gen V include Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke and Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett. In the way of the main cast, Gen V also has Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Clancy Brown. London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, and Alexander Calvert are all scheduled to appear as well!

Amazon's Really Excited About The Boys: Gen V

As with most of The Boys's creative output, Amazon remains very intrigued by the spinoff potential. Collider spoke to Amazon's Head of Television Vernon Sanders. The executive offers some very strong praise ahead of Gen V hitting the airwaves. He says that viewers should be expecting some surprises when things get rolling this fall.

"The young ensemble [is] fantastic," Sanders shared. "We have connections to The Boys universe and cast sort of peppered carefully throughout the season. So there are lots of Easter eggs that I think fans will love. And it's a great combination of social commentary, blood, there's lots of blood, a really cool mystery. And I think people will be surprised as they come into the show, and the show evolves, the implications that Gen V has on The Boys. The two shows have some really interesting connections. So I'm probably saying more than I should, but I'm really excited. We're thrilled with the results."

