The Boys Spinoff GEN V Is Already Working on Season 2

Though a premiere date for the upcoming Gen V has not yet been set, the Amazon Prime video spinoff of The Boys is already gearing up for a second season, but with a big change behind the scenes. According to Deadline, Amazon is very pleased with what they've seen out of the first season of the show and have assembled a writer's room to break season 2 ahead of a potential early pickup. There's been a shake-up behind the scenes though as the first season of the series was showrun by writing partners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, with one of them exiting.

Fazekas is set to showrun season two of the series alone with Butters stepping away "for some family time" according to the trade. They note that Butters' departure for the next batch of episodes was an "amicable" decision with the studio and that she "intends to return to writing-producing" eventually. Considering how big of a hit the flagship The Boys series is it shouldn't be a huge surprise to hear that Prime Video is eager for more episodes of the spinoff, especially with the crossover potential between the two shows.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season," The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke previously said in a chat with Collider earlier this year. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

The first trailer for Gen V confirmed a few different characters from The Boys that will appear in the show including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke. The main cast for Gen V will include Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Clancy Brown. Others set to appear include London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Alexander Calvert.

The first three seasons of The Boys, along with its animated spinoff Diabolical, are now streaming on Amazon Prime video. Gen V will premiere in 2023.