The Boys: Gen V Spinoff Gets Promising Premiere Update

Fans of The Boys won't have to wait too much longer to hop into the show's first spin-off. A new report Tuesday suggested Gen V, the upcoming Prime Video splinter of the R-rated superhero hit, is on track for release this fall. Even though the Writers Guild of America strike seems to be continuing through the summer, it looks Gen V is far enough into post-production it won't be impacted by either that strike or a potential actor's strike should that happen later this week.

The news was nestled away in a report from Variety looking at the wider state of Hollywood amid what could amount to two strikes.

What is The Boys: Gen V going to be about?

The first spinoff from The Boys, Gen V is set to follow a group of powered people as they attend a Vought-run college. According to series producer Seth Rogen, the spinoff is going to be even more shocking then the original show it's based on.

"Gen V has some really crazy shit in it. The fact that they're in college, they're a little younger, makes it more shocking maybe," Rogen said.

"In general, if you're making an R-rated thing, they let you do whatever the fuck you want, unless there's some real legal thing that they think you might be bumping against," Rogen added. "With The Boys, maybe it requires one extra five-minutes phone call, where they're like, 'Really?', and you're like, 'Really.' There are other things you're on hours of phone calls about that are so much less interesting than that."

The first trailer for Gen V confirmed a few different characters from The Boys that will appear in the show including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke. The main cast for Gen V will include Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Clancy Brown. Others set to appear include London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Alexander Calvert.

The first three seasons of The Boys, along with its animated spinoff Diabolical, are now streaming on Amazon Prime video. Gen V will premiere in 2023.